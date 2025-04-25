Hi readers, and welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world. Here we go!

The US army announced female soldiers will have to pass a “sex-neutral” fitness test.

The White House is considering ideas to convince women to have more children, including baby bonuses and menstrual cycle classes, as a way to boost the birthrate.

A Wyoming judge blocked two state abortion bans, allowing care to resume in the state’s only abortion clinic.

The Trump Administration shut down the majority of a decades-long federal research project studying women’s health.

Harvey Weinstein’s retrial began in New York with new allegations of sexual assault.

President Trump asked the Supreme Court to allow the implementation of his ban on transgender troops in the military.

A new study found that people living in states with abortion bans are twice as likely to die during pregnancy, and the risk is the greatest for Black women.

…and that’s it for now. Have a great week ahead!

xx Tamar + Jill

Donate Subscriptions

The Week in Women comes to you thanks to research from Tamar Eisen (she/her/hers), an advocate for reproductive justice and gender equity.