Hi readers, and welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world. Here we go!

Arizona’s Supreme Court sent the state back to the 19th century, ruling that an 1864 near total abortion ban is still enforceable. Some Republican lawmakers have even denounced the ruling and are working to repeal the law.

Donald Trump said he would not sign a federal abortion ban if elected president, and that the issue should be left to the states. He also said the Arizona ruling went too far.

In a newly released document, the Vatican said that gender affirming surgery and surrogacy are both threats to human dignity.

A group of 2000 Swiss women won a major victory by a European court ruling that Switzerland’s failures on climate policy are a violation of their human rights.

Poland’s parliament voted to continue work on proposals to lift the nation’s nearly total ban on abortion.

Uber rolled out safety features aimed at protecting women riders.

The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics banned transgender women from competing in women’s sports.

…and that’s it for now. Have a great week ahead!

xx Tamar + Jill

The Week in Women comes to you thanks to research from Tamar Eisen (she/her/hers), an advocate for reproductive justice and gender equity. She lives in New York City where she works for the Center for Reproductive Rights and teaches yoga.