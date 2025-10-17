Hi readers, and welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world. Here we go!

The Trump Administration laid off almost the entire office that oversees family planning programs at the Department of Health.

Costa Rica’s president further restricted abortion access, limiting it to when the pregnant person’s life is in danger.

The White House released a plan to expand access to IVF and fertility drugs.

China hosted a summit on women’s rights while simultaneously cracking down on feminist activism throughout the country.

The food program supporting women, infants and children received $300 million from the government to keep it running during the shutdown.

Applicants of a visa program protecting domestic violence survivors sued the government over ICE policies that make it easier for them to be detained and deported.

New York City sued the Trump Administration over school funding cuts due to its gender policies.

…and that’s it for now. Have a great week ahead!

xx Tamar + Jill

The Week in Women comes to you thanks to research from Tamar Eisen