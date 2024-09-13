Hi readers, and welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world. Here we go!

A North Dakota judge overturned the state’s near-total abortion ban, ruling it unconstitutional.

Taylor Swift endorsed Kamala Harris for president, an announcement that drove almost half a million visitors to vote.gov in 24 hours.

Olympian runner Rebecca Cheptegei of Uganda died after she was set on fire by her ex-boyfriend. Her funeral was held this week in Kenya, where she lived.

More than 130 Afghan women met at the All Afghan Women summit in Albania in an effort to reverse Taliban laws restricting women’s rights.

Sarah McBride is poised to become the first transgender member of Congress after winning the Democratic primary for Delaware’s only House seat.

An abortion rights measure is back on the ballot in Missouri following a ruling by a state court.

Malaysian police rescued over 400 children suspected of being sexually abused at Islamic charity homes.

A former employee sued the National Association of Realtors claiming they fired her after she filed a sexual harassment complaint.

