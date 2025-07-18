Hi readers, and welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world. Here we go!

Planned Parenthood sued the Trump Administration over a provision in a sweeping domestic policy bill that would prevent its health centers from receiving Medicaid reimbursements.

An FDA panel called for the removal of warnings on menopause treatments, arguing they overstate risks and prevent women from doing hormone therapy.

A New York county settled with a woman whose hijab was forcibly removed by police.

Idaho doctors can now refer abortion patients out-of-state without fear of legal action, following a settlement with the state’s Attorney General.

A Chinese university expelled a female student over “improper contact” with a foreigner and said her behavior “damaged national dignity.”

Three Polish doctors were convicted in the 2021 death of a pregnant woman who needed an abortion, but was sent away by doctors.

…and that’s it for now. Have a great week ahead!

xx Tamar + Jill

Donate Subscriptions

The Week in Women comes to you thanks to research from Tamar Eisen (she/her/hers), an advocate for reproductive justice and gender equity.