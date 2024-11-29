Hi readers, and welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world. Here we go!

A UN report found that 60% of women and girls killed in 2023 were by an intimate partner or family member.

Afghan women arrested by the Taliban for begging shared they were raped and sexually abused in detention.

ProPublica reported that a third Texas woman, Porsha Ngumezi, died unnecessarily as a result of the state’s abortion ban.

UK’s Supreme Court heard arguments in a legal challenge of how “woman” is defined in law.

Ohio’s Republican governor enacted bathroom restrictions for transgender students from kindergarten through college.

MMA fighter Conor McGregor was charged with sexual assault in a jury trial in Ireland.

