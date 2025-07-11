The Week in Women
Arrest warrants for Taliban leaders, Texas flood devastates all girls camp, DOJ issues subpoenas for trans medicine providers
The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Afghanistan’s Taliban leaders over their persecution of women.
An all-girls summer camp in Texas was devastated by flash floods, which killed 27 campers and counselors.
The Justice Department demanded patient details from trans medicine providers in a subpoena on gender affirming care information.
A pregnant physician and leading medical organizations sued Secretary RFK Jr. over his directive to no longer recommend COVID vaccines to pregnant people and children.
A Russian drone attack damaged a maternity hospital in Kharkiv, Ukraine, sending patients fleeing.
California officials rejected a demand by the Trump Administration to remove trans athletes from girl’s and women’s sports.
