Hi readers, and welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world. Here we go!

The House passed the SAVE Act, a bill that could make it harder for married women to vote.

The Trump Administration fired another female military leader, joining the list of several women and people of color ousted from military leadership.

The WHO warned that US cuts to foreign aid could lead to a massive rise in maternal deaths worldwide.

Georgia dropped charges against a woman who miscarried and disposed of her fetus.

Andrew Tate was accused of rape and sexual assault by four women in the UK.

Researchers found that two thirds of adolescent girls in the US are impacted by state abortion bans.

Hollywood director James Toback was ordered to pay $1.7 billion in damages to 40 women over allegations of sexual assault.

…and that’s it for now. Have a great week ahead!

xx Tamar + Jill

The Week in Women comes to you thanks to research from Tamar Eisen (she/her/hers), an advocate for reproductive justice and gender equity.