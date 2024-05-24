Hi readers, and welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world. Here we go!

Louisiana lawmakers passed a first of its kind bill to designate abortion pills as a dangerous controlled substance. The bill is expected to be signed by the governor.

South Carolina banned gender transition care for minors, becoming the 25th state to restrict or ban this type of care for young people.

In an interview, Donald Trump suggested he was open to state restrictions on access to contraception. Following criticism, he tried to walk back the comments saying he did not support restrictions.

In Nigeria, a planned mass wedding including underaged girls was stopped by the minister of Women’s Affairs. However days later, 100 of the young women, many of whom were orphans, were married off in separate ceremonies.

Sean “Diddy” Combs apologized following a video showing him attacking his ex-girlfriend. Days later, a separate woman filed a lawsuit against him for sexual assault.

A leading anti-abortion doctor was appointed to serve on the Texas maternal mortality committee.

…and that’s it for now. Have a great week ahead!

xx Tamar + Jill

Donate Subscriptions

The Week in Women comes to you thanks to research from Tamar Eisen (she/her/hers), an advocate for reproductive justice and gender equity. She lives in New York City where she spends her time teaching yoga, thrifting, and exploring new restaurants.