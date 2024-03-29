Hi readers, and welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world. Here we go!

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments in a case challenging access to medication abortion. Many of the justices questioned the legal standing of the anti-abortion parties.

A democrat running on abortion and IVF access flipped a state house seat in a special election in Alabama.

The Taliban will resume public stoning and flogging of women, which human rights groups are saying was enabled by the silence of the international community.

The UN chose Saudi Arabia to chair the Commission on the Status of Women, despite their terrible record on women’s rights.

Several women have posted on TikTok about getting punched in the face on the street in New York City. A man has been arrested in connection with the incidents.

Meta and Google were accused of restricting information about reproductive health and spreading abortion misinformation in Africa, Asia, and Latin America.

