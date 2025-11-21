The Week in Women
Nigerian girls abducted from school, Trump signs bill to release Epstein files, Taliban bans women without burqas from hospitals
Hi readers and welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world. Here we go!
Jill Filipovic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Gunmen attacked a girls’ school in northern Nigeria and abducted 25 girls.
The Taliban banned women not wearing a burqa from entering hospitals in Western Afghanistan.
President Trump signed a bill to release Jeffrey Epstein case files, following almost unanimous votes in the House and Senate.
Planned Parenthood has been forced to close 20 clinics since the government banned it from billing Medicaid for non-abortion care.
South Africa declared violence against women a national disaster following nationwide protests.
…and that’s it for now. Have a great week ahead!
xx Tamar + Jill
The Week in Women comes to you thanks to research from Tamar Eisen (she/her/hers), an advocate for reproductive justice and gender equity.
