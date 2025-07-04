Hi readers, and welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world. Here we go!

Wisconsin’s Supreme Court struck down the state’s 176 year old abortion ban.

Jurors sided with Sean “Diddy” Combs, acquitting him of sex trafficking charges, but convicting him on lesser charges of transportation for prostitution.

Congress narrowly passed Trump’s “big beautiful bill,” which will cut funds to programs disproportionately relied on by women, including Medicaid and SNAP.

The Supreme Court agreed to hear a challenge to state laws barring transgender athletes from women’s sports.

Denmark began drafting women to the military for the first time, as security concerns across the continent increase.

The University of Pennsylvania agreed to ban trans athletes from women’s sports teams in a deal to end a civil rights case with the Trump Administration.

…and that’s it for now. Have a great week ahead!

