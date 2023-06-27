Hi readers, and welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world. Here we go!

June 24 marked the one year anniversary since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Since the Dobbs decision, 14 states have banned abortion and access across the country has been decimated.

The New York State Legislature passed a bill that would protect doctors and abortion providers who prescribe and mail abortion pills to patients in restrictive states.

A Wyoming judge temporarily blocked a total state ban on medication abortion. The ban would have gone into effect on July 1.

Nusrat Choudhury will be the first Muslim woman to serve on the federal judicial bench. The Senate confirmed her judicial nomination this week along with several other civil rights lawyers, including Julie Rikelman, the abortion rights lawyer who argued Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization in front of the Supreme Court.