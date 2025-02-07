Hi readers, and welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world. Here we go!

Trump signed an order barring transgender student athletes from women’s sports. The NCAA announced that transgender women would be banned the next day.

A Louisiana grand jury indicted a New York doctor for prescribing abortion pills to a minor in the state through telemedicine.

Hundreds of Congolese women inmates were raped and burned alive in a prison by Rwandan rebels.

The Defense Department eliminated a travel reimbursement for members of the military seeking abortions and fertility treatment.

A judge blocked a Trump order to move trans women to male prisons.

Pam Bondi was confirmed as the US Attorney General.

Iraq’s Supreme Court suspended controversial legislation that would have effectively allowed child marriage.

