Hi readers, and welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world. Here we go!

The Texas Supreme Court heard arguments this week in a case challenging the state’s abortion ban limits on medical emergency care for pregnant people.

Russia is cracking down on abortion access as the right-wing authoritarian government continues its attempts to impose “traditional family values.” Relatedly, many forms of domestic violence have been decriminalized, and LGBT rights activism has been banned.

More here on the Russian government’s wide-reaching anti-feminist crackdown, and more here on Putin’s deal with wife-killers (the deal: we’ll let you out of prison if you go fight in Ukraine).

Jezebel, the feminist news site that was shut down by its parent company earlier in the month, will be revived after being acquired by Paste Magazine.

Police in Pakistan are investigating the suspected honor killing of an 18 year old woman over a picture she posted on social media.

The Taliban is detaining and torturing women’s rights activists in Afghanistan.

Tens of thousands rallied in Italy over violence against women after an Italian man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend was extradited from Germany.

A report out of the European Union found that the majority of online hate is targeted at women, across all platforms and all four countries studied.

A Nevada judge struck down an effort for a ballot amendment in the 2024 election to enshrine abortion rights into the state constitution.

There has been a new wave of attempts to restrict abortion in Russia in the past few weeks and months. Two regions passed laws that would punish anyone who “coerces” a person into an abortion. In Crimea, all private health clinics announced they will stop providing abortion care altogether.

A Polish OBGYN was charged with illegally assisting patients in getting abortions, in which she could be sentenced to three years in prison. The OBGYN denies the charges and says the authorities are trying to intimidate her.

A New York Times investigation found that women with disabilities are still being sterilized in Europe, despite laws meant to protect them.

Young Chinese women are bucking patriarchal norms by delaying marriage and childbearing.

“Sudanese women are bearing the brunt of the vicious war,” writes Nobel Peace Prize winner Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

…and that’s it for now. Have a great week ahead!

xx Tamar + Jill

Donate Subscriptions

The Week in Women comes to you thanks to research from Tamar Eisen (she/her/hers), an advocate for reproductive justice and gender equity. She lives in New York City where she works for the Center for Reproductive Rights and teaches yoga.