Hi readers, and welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world. Here we go!

France is set to become the first country to enshrine abortion rights in their constitution, after the Senate voted to establish abortion as a guaranteed freedom.

CVS and Walgreens announced they would start selling abortion pills in some states this month, which would help expand access to medication abortion.

A Republican senator blocked a bill that would provide federal protection to IVF access.

Democrats in Missouri are trying to overturn a decades-old law that bans women from getting a divorce if they are pregnant, even if they’re victims of domestic violence.

The Republican-led Alabama legislature voted to provide immunity to doctors who provide IVF, two weeks after a court ruled that frozen embryos are children, causing chaos across the state.

Midwives in Hawaii sued the state over licensing laws that criminalize Native birth workers and reduce access to critical maternal health care.

…and that’s it for now. Have a great week ahead!

xx Tamar + Jill

Donate Subscriptions

The Week in Women comes to you thanks to research from Tamar Eisen (she/her/hers), an advocate for reproductive justice and gender equity. She lives in New York City where she works for the Center for Reproductive Rights and teaches yoga.