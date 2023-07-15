Hi readers, and welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world. Here we go!

The FDA approved the first ever over-the-counter birth control pill. Opill is expected to be available in stores starting in March 2024.

Iowa’s Republican-led legislature passed a new six-week abortion ban in a special legislative session called by the Republican Governor after the state supreme court ruled to continue to block a previous six-week ban.

The FDA approved a first of its kind blood test that can detect a pregnant person’s risk of preeclampsia, which is a leading cause of maternal morbidity and mortality.

A federal appeals court ruled that a Tennessee transgender care ban could go into effect. This is the first time a federal court has affirmed a ban on transgender affirming care.

In Ohio, Gerson Fuentes was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to raping a 10 year old girl who was then forced to leave the state to get an abortion.

Arizona’s Democratic Governor made over the counter contraception available at all pharmacies in the state, removing the barrier of needing a prescription to access birth control.

Idaho disbanded their maternal mortality review committee after a legislative clause sunsetted the board, making it the only state in the nation without such a committee.

The Taliban ordered beauty shops to close in Afghanistan, shutting off another means for women’s employment and social engagement.

Medication abortion will become easier to obtain in Australia after a government agency removed restrictions on which health practitioners can provide the prescription.

Rikkie Valerie Kollé became the first trans woman to be crowned Miss Netherlands and will go on to represent the nation in the Miss Universe competition.

