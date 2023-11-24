Hi readers, and welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world. Here we go!

Feminist news site Jezebel is shutting down after almost two decades due to economic struggles and the challenging digital advertising landscape.

President Biden launched the first ever White House Initiative on Women’s Health Research, which will be led by Dr. Jill Biden and the White House Gender Policy Council.

The chair of the RNC, Ronna McDaniel, said that the Republican party needs to address the issue of abortion after pro-abortion wins in state elections, arguing for “consensus” and “reasonable limitations” on abortion care. This is the strategy that in fact lost Virginia Republicans the legislature.

Republican lawmakers in Ohio are now scheming to block the abortion rights amendment voted in by the majority of Ohioans earlier this month. They’re proposing the courts be stripped of their power to interpret the amendment.

Vice President Harris announced a $900 million pledge to boost women’s global workforce participation in green sectors, including clean energy, fisheries, and environmental conservation.

Seven other women joined a lawsuit over Texas’s abortion laws, arguing that the state denied them abortion care and endangered their lives.

The Oklahoma Supreme Court reaffirmed that the state constitution protects the right to abortion in life-threatening situations.

The premature birth rate in the US remains exceptionally high, a report from the March of Dimes found, with almost no change from the previous year of reporting.

The European Union Commission found that women in the EU still get paid 13% less than men for doing the same job, despite the fact the EU has laws requiring equal pay.

Happy Thanksgiving and have a great week ahead!

xx Tamar + Jill

The Week in Women comes to you thanks to research from Tamar Eisen (she/her/hers), an advocate for reproductive justice and gender equity. She lives in New York City where she works for the Center for Reproductive Rights and teaches yoga.