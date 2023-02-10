Hello readers, and welcome to the Week in Women, which also comes with The Week in Numbers: statistics and data that relate to the women’s rights news of the week, as well as what I’ve been writing about in the newsletter.

Source: Knight Foundation / Ipsos

“Pro-Life” is a Lie: Another day, another couple literally tortured by “pro-life” laws.

Sowing Division: A record number of Americans — nearly 70% — say they are dissatisfied by the US’s abortion policy, the highest numbers in a quarter century. And almost half of voters are dissatisfied because the laws are too strict; only 15% want stricter laws.

The State of Abortion: During the State of the Union address, President Joe Biden promised to veto a national ban if passed by Congress. He also urged Congress to codify Roe v. Wade into federal law. While Biden used the word abortion - which he rarely does in his speeches - this section of his speech on reproductive rights lasted less than 30 seconds.

Roe Round Two: A federal judge suggested in a ruling that abortion may still be protected under the U.S. Constitution despite the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly wrote that the Supreme Court’s ruling may only narrowly apply to whether the 14th Amendment protects the right to abortion. She went on to suggest that the 13th Amendment, which abolished slavery and involuntary servitude, may include constitutional protections for abortion. This was in response to an ongoing criminal case against 10 people charged with conspiring to block access to a Washington, D.C. abortion clinic in violation of the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act. “Uncertain” that no provision of the Constitution protects abortion, Judge Kollar-Kotelly asked the Justice Department to provide guidance in writing by March 3.

B’s Day: Beyonce set the record for most ever Grammys won by any artist at this year’s awards ceremony, thanking the queer community for “inventing the genre” of her latest album.

Justice for Iraqi girls: The murder of Tiba al-Ali, 22 year old YouTube star in Iraq, by her own father has raised uproar across the country. There are currently no laws criminalizing domestic violence in Iraq and it is not uncommon for women to be murdered by male relatives as a result of family disputes. Iraqis on social media are calling for protests to demand justice and legislation to protect women and girls.

Abortion in France: The French Senate voted to include the right to abortion in the French constitution with 166 votes for and 152 against the amendment. However, a long path remains ahead to actually amend the constitution. The new text of the bill must be approved by the National Assembly and the Senate again and it will then be put to referendum. France would be the first country in the world to make abortion a constitutional right if it were to pass.

Women Life Freedom: A young Iranian artist won a Grammy this week for his song, “Baraye,” which some call the anthem of Iran’s protest movement. Jill Biden introduced the award and called the song a powerful call for “freedom and women’s rights.”

Misogyny In Charge: The Taliban have made women’s lives in Afghanistan absolute hell.

