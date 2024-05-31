Hi readers, and welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world. Here we go!

Donald Trump was found guilty of all 34 counts in the Stormy Daniels hush money trial, making him the first former US president to be convicted of a felony.

Melinda French Gates announced she will donate $1 billion to advance women’s rights and gender equality.

At least 45 people were killed and 200 injured in a Rafah tent camp, most of whom were women and children, following an Israeli military attack.

New research shows that since the Dobbs decision, fewer medical school graduates applied to residency programs in states with abortion bans than in states where abortion is legal.

Tennessee’s governor approved legislation barring adults from helping minors access abortion and gender-affirming care.

A man who punched several women on the streets of NYC was indicted on hate crime charges for a series of anti-women, anti-white, and anti-Semitic targeted attacks.

The House Democratic PAC launched a $100 million effort on abortion rights to win back the House.

An Indian lawmaker and key ally of Prime Minister Modi’s political party was arrested on charges of rape and sexual harassment.

…and that’s it for now. Have a great week ahead!

