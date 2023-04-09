Hi readers, and welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world. Here we go!

Wisconsin voters elected a pro-choice judge by 11 points in a contentious election for the state Supreme Court, flipping the court from a conservative to liberal majority. This win will likely mean that the court will reinstate abortion rights in the state once litigation on the current abortion ban reaches the Supreme Court in the next year.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer officially repealed Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban, signing the repeal which the Democratic legislature passed in March. The law outlawed abortions with no exceptions for rape or incest, and only a narrow exception for the life of the pregnant person.

Florida’s Republican-led Senate passed a 6-week abortion ban, a bill that Governor DeSantis has expressed support for. The bill must still pass through the Florida House before it gets to the Governor’s desk for signature. Protests erupted outside of the capitol after the vote, in which the leader of the Florida Democratic Party was arrested.