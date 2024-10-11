Hi readers, and welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world. Here we go!

The Supreme Court declined to hear an appeal from the Biden Administration about a Texas case on emergency abortions.

Ethiopia’s first female president resigned just days before the end of her term over a fallout with the country’s Prime Minister.

Georgia’s Supreme Court reinstated the state’s six-week abortion ban while it considers an appeal to a lower court decision ruling the ban unconstitutional.

President Erdoğan of Turkey pledged to tighten laws following a series of horrific murders of women this month. Despite the promise, activists are skeptical of the government’s commitment to women’s safety.

A new report from UNICEF found that one in eight girls and women alive today have been raped or sexually assaulted before the age of 18.

Melinda French Gates launched a $250 million women health fund to improve women’s mental and physical health worldwide.

India reported that the country has reduced its maternal mortality ratio by 70% between 2000 and 2020.

Belgium’s Prime Minister criticized Pope Francis for calling the country’s abortion law "murderous," saying that foreign leaders should not interfere with their democratic process.

