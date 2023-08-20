Hi readers, and welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world. Here we go!

The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled to reinstate restrictions on the abortion pill, mifepristone. The ruling will not take effect immediately and the medication will remain available as the case proceeds. The decision has been appealed to the Supreme Court.

A 13 year old girl gave birth after she was raped and denied an abortion in Mississippi. In a similar case in Peru, an 11 year old girl was denied an abortion by the hospital board after she was raped by her stepfather.

A Texas prison guard is suing after she gave birth to a stillborn baby, which she alleges was as a result of her supervisors refusing to relieve her from her post as she experienced labor pains for several hours.

Kuwait and Lebanon moved to ban the Barbie movie from playing in their countries because of their conservative values, citing that it promotes “homosexuality and sexual transformation.”

The American nurse and her daughter who were kidnapped in Haiti several weeks ago were released according to an aid group. Kidnappings of women and children have increased across the country.

University professors and two teachers unions in Idaho are suing the state over a law that criminalizes teaching and classroom discussion about pro-abortion views.

A man who set a Planned Parenthood clinic in Illinois on fire in January was sentenced to 10 years in prison and ordered to pay $145 million in damages.

Trans women were banned from competing in world chess tournaments until a review is completed by chess federation officials. The decision has been met with criticism by LGBTQ advocates worldwide.

…and that’s it for now. Have a great week ahead!

xx Tamar + Jill

The Week in Women comes to you thanks to research from Tamar Eisen (she/her/hers), an advocate for reproductive justice and gender equity. She lives in New York City where she works for the Center for Reproductive Rights and teaches yoga.