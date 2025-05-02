Hi readers, and welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world. Here we go!

Trans women were barred from competing in women’s soccer and cricket in England as a result of a ruling by the British Supreme Court that defined “woman” by biological sex.

Trump released his budget proposal cutting billions in domestic spending, including programs aimed at reducing teen pregnancies and improving women’s health.

House Speaker Mike Johnson pledged to strip funding from Planned Parenthood and other clinics through upcoming legislation that would defund “big abortion”.

A group of philanthropies launched a $500 million fund to advance maternal and newborn health in sub-Saharan Africa.

The Trump Administration’s Department of Health released a report declaring that science does not support gender-affirming care for trans youth.

