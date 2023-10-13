Hi readers, and welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world. Here we go!

Narges Mohammadi, a jailed human rights activist in Iran, was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for her fight against oppression of women. She has been jailed 13 times by the regime.

California Senator Dianne Feinstein passed away at the age of 90. Governor Gavin Newsom selected Laphonza Butler as her replacement and she was sworn in this week. She is the first openly LGBTQ person to represent California in the Senate.

New York City residents will now be able to get abortion pill prescriptions via telemedicine appointments with health practitioners.

Chipotle was sued by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission after an assistant manager pulled off an employee’s hijab in Kansas.

A plaintiff in a Tennessee lawsuit who experienced a pregnancy loss under the state’s abortion bans, is running for the Tennessee House of Representatives with reproductive rights at the center of her campaign.

A teenage girl in Iran is in a coma after boarding a train without wearing a hijab - exactly what happened is unclear, but suspicion is falling on the Iranian police.

A group of women in Greenland are seeking compensation from Denmark for an involuntary birth control campaign that began in the 1960s, in which women and girls were fitted for IUDs without their knowledge of consent.

In Scotland, a bill was published that would set up 200 meter "buffer zones" around abortion clinics, to protect patients seeking care. The bill has cross party support and is expected to be backed by the Scottish government.

Voters in Chile are angry over the conservative government’s attempt to draft a new constitution to further restrict abortion rights. 54% said they would vote against the new constitution in a recent poll.

…and that’s it for now. Have a great week ahead!

xx Tamar + Jill

The Week in Women comes to you thanks to research from Tamar Eisen (she/her/hers), an advocate for reproductive justice and gender equity. She lives in New York City where she works for the Center for Reproductive Rights and teaches yoga.