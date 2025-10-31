Hi readers, happy Halloween and welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world. Here we go!

SNAP, the US food assistance program, will run out of funds this weekend, leaving women and children with no food benefits.

France enshrined the need for consent into its rape law, following the landmark Gisèle Pelicot case.

The Latvian parliament voted to withdraw from the Istanbul Convention, an international treaty opposing violence against women over its dealing of “gender ideology.”

A New York judge sentenced two men who tried to assassinate an Iranian women’s rights activist to 25 years in prison.

Four Australian women sued the Australian Defense Force alleging widespread sexual abuse, misogyny, and harassment of its female members.

Ten people stood trial in Paris for sexist online harassment of Brigitte Macron, France’s first lady.

The FDA approved a menopause relief drug that will become available on the US market next month.

…and that’s it for now. Have a great week ahead!

xx Tamar + Jill

