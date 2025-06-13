Hi readers, and welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world. Here we go!

Harvey Weinstein was convicted on one sexual assault charge in a mixed verdict after a New York retrial.

The NYPD agreed to improve sexual assault investigations as part of a million dollar settlement.

Professional women tennis players who undergo fertility procedures will get protected status in a new rule from the sport’s governing body.

An appeals court rejected Trump’s challenge to the $5 million judgment finding him liable to battery and defamation of E. Jean Carroll.

Two executives of a sexual wellness company were convicted on forced labor conspiracy charges, in which they manipulated young women into performing sex acts for the company’s benefit.

The Los Angeles Children’s Hospital stopped providing gender affirming care to trans youth under pressure from Trump.

Illinois passed a bill to strengthen a law that requires hospital care for sexual assault survivors.

A poll showed the widest ever gender gap between Americans’ views on abortion. 61% of women identified as pro-choice compared to only 41% of men.

Actor Jared Leto was accused of sexual misconduct by nine women, some of whom were underage during the alleged incidents.

…and that’s it for now. Have a great week ahead!

xx Tamar + Jill

The Week in Women comes to you thanks to research from Tamar Eisen (she/her/hers), an advocate for reproductive justice and gender equity.