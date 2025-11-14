Hi readers and welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world. Here we go!

House Democrats released an email from Jeffrey Epstein stating that Donald Trump “knew about the girls.”

The FDA will drop the black box warning from menopause hormone therapies labels.

Catholic leaders banned their hospitals from providing gender affirming care to transgender patients in the US.

The Supreme Court declined to hear a case that would revisit the Court’s same sex marriage decision.

The European Parliament voted to allow proxy votes for pregnant lawmakers and new mothers.

The European Court of Human Rights ruled that Poland must compensate a woman who was forced to go abroad for an abortion.

…and that’s it for now. Have a great week ahead!

xx Tamar + Jill

Donate Subscriptions

The Week in Women comes to you thanks to research from Tamar Eisen (she/her/hers), an advocate for reproductive justice and gender equity.