Sanae Takaichi is set to become Japan’s first female prime minister, after the conservative governing party chose her as its new leader.

Venezuela’s opposition leader, María Corina Machado, won the Nobel Peace Prize for her fight for democratic rights in the country.

The Supreme Court denied Ghislaine Maxwell’s appeal of her conviction for her role in the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking case.

Syria elected only six women of 119 members to serve in its first parliament after the toppling of Assad’s regime.

Women’s rights activists protested against Latvia’s possible withdrawal from a international treaty supporting survivors of domestic violence.

Gisèle Pelicot returned to a French court to denounce the only man who appealed his conviction for drugging and raping her with twelve others, including her ex-husband.

The Week in Women comes to you thanks to research from Tamar Eisen (she/her/hers), an advocate for reproductive justice and gender equity.