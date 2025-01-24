Hi readers, and welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world. Here we go!

President Trump was inaugurated on Monday and has already taken several steps to dismantle the rights of women and gender diverse people. This includes:

An executive order recognizing only two sexes and preventing the government from promoting “gender ideology.”

A pardon of 23 anti-abortion activists in prison for clinic harassment and attacks.

A ban on transgender women from US prisons with female inmates.

An order terminating DEI programs across the federal government.

Removal of a government website providing resources on reproductive rights.

Instagram and Facebook blocked posts from abortion pill providers and temporarily suspended some provider’s accounts.

Cecile Richards, the former president of Planned Parenthood and champion of reproductive freedom, passed away after a battle with brain cancer.

The International Criminal Court is seeking arrest warrants for leaders of the Taliban over their prosecution of Afghan women and girls.

A Spanish court ruled that single parents should receive the same amount of paid leave as couples.

New research found a potential alternative to the abortion pill mifepristone — the key ingredient of an emergency contraceptive medication.

An Indian court gave a life sentence to the police volunteer who raped and murdered a young female doctor at a hospital in Kolkata.

…and that’s it for now. Have a great week ahead!

