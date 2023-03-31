Hi readers, and welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world. Here we go!

State legislators in Kentucky passed a sweeping anti-trans law targeting trans youth, overriding the governor’s veto on the ban and protests from medical associations and LGBTQ advocates. The law bans gender affirming care for young people, forbids discussion about gender identity and sexual orientation in schools, and dictates which bathrooms students must use.

China’s marriage rates have declined significantly, as the country’s one-child policy resulted in a major gender gap. And, as a result, “bride prices,” a custom in which the man gives money to the bride’s family as a condition of the engagement, have increased dramatically, making marriage increasingly unattainable for people throughout China.

Australia’s parliament passed a law requiring firms with more than 100 employees to disclose their gender pay gap, in an effort to improve gender equity and working conditions for women in the country. The country’s current pay gap sits above the average pay gap for developed countries.