Kamala Harris officially secured the Democratic nomination for President after 99% of delegates voted in her favor.

Vice President Harris selected Tim Walz, Governor of Minnesota, as her running mate. Walz has been a champion of reproductive rights in his state.

Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled the country following student-led protests for her removal, where over 100 protestors have been killed.

Health officials at the CDC called upon physicians to better address IUD insertion pain.

Imane Khelif, the Algerian boxer at the center of a controversy about misconceptions about her sex, will fight in the gold medal match at the Olympics today.

Planned Parenthood in Manhattan will stop providing abortions after 20 weeks, citing financial struggles as a result of slowing donations.

Several of Mexico’s biggest businesses and richest families bankroll a major anti-abortion network, a new investigative report found.

A group of faith-based investors sent letters to executives at Walmart and Costco urging them to not sell medication abortion at their pharmacies.

