Hi readers, and welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world. Here we go!

Indonesia’s president eased the country’s abortion laws, allowing abortion in certain cases up to 14 weeks.

The Biden Administration’s updated Title IX rule went into effect in 24 states, broadening sex discrimination to include sexual orientation and gender identity.

Trump questioned Kamala Harris’s racial identity at a convening of Black journalists, suggesting that she only recently started to identify as Black.

Katie Ledecky became the most decorated female Olympian of all time, earning her 13th medal this week.

Almost forty medical clinics in rural Australia will now provide abortion and contraceptive services in an effort to improve access for people in remote areas.

Utah’s Supreme Court ruled that a near-total abortion ban will remain blocked until a lower court rules on the law’s constitutionality.

A new report found that Sudanese women and girls have been subject to widespread sexual violence by both warring parties.

Two more women accused author Neil Gaiman of sexual assault and abuse, following accusations by two other women last month.

A study found that self-managed abortions are up by 40% in the US following the Dobbs decision.

…and that’s it for now. Have a great week ahead!

xx Tamar + Jill

The Week in Women comes to you thanks to research from Tamar Eisen (she/her/hers), an advocate for reproductive justice and gender equity. She lives in New York City where she spends her time teaching yoga, thrifting, and exploring new restaurants.