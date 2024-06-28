The Week in Women
Supreme Court dismisses Idaho emergency abortion case, Poland proposes to ease abortion restrictions, UN-Taliban meeting excludes women
Hi readers, and welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world. Here we go!
A day after accidentally posting a draft opinion online, the Supreme Court ruled to dismiss a case on emergency abortion care in Idaho, but refused to say whether a federal law requires hospitals to provide stabilizing abortion care.
Poland’s parliamentary commission adopted a proposal designed to ease strict abortion laws, which will be voted on later this year.
Women’s rights will be raised at an upcoming meeting between the United and the Taliban - but no Afghan women will be in attendance.
A judge in Michigan blocked an abortion waiting period law and lifted a physician only requirement, ruling they conflict with the new constitutional amendment guaranteeing abortion rights.
A new study shows that infant mortality increased in Texas following its 2021 abortion ban.
The National Abortion Federation will cut its budget to their national hotline in half due to a decrease in funding, despite growing patient need.
Tennessee was sued over a law banning adults from helping minors get abortion care without parental permission.
…and that’s it for now. Have a great week ahead!
xx Tamar + Jill
The Week in Women comes to you thanks to research from Tamar Eisen (she/her/hers), an advocate for reproductive justice and gender equity. She lives in New York City where she spends her time teaching yoga, thrifting, and exploring new restaurants.
