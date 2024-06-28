Hi readers, and welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world. Here we go!

A day after accidentally posting a draft opinion online, the Supreme Court ruled to dismiss a case on emergency abortion care in Idaho, but refused to say whether a federal law requires hospitals to provide stabilizing abortion care.

Poland’s parliamentary commission adopted a proposal designed to ease strict abortion laws, which will be voted on later this year.

Women’s rights will be raised at an upcoming meeting between the United and the Taliban - but no Afghan women will be in attendance.

A judge in Michigan blocked an abortion waiting period law and lifted a physician only requirement, ruling they conflict with the new constitutional amendment guaranteeing abortion rights.

A new study shows that infant mortality increased in Texas following its 2021 abortion ban.

The National Abortion Federation will cut its budget to their national hotline in half due to a decrease in funding, despite growing patient need.

Tennessee was sued over a law banning adults from helping minors get abortion care without parental permission.

