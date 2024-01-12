Hi readers, and welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world. Here we go!

In a big win, a grand jury dismissed charges against Brittany Watts, a Ohio woman arrested for miscarrying at home.

The Supreme Court agreed to hear a case on an Idaho abortion ban to decide whether hospitals are required to provide medically necessary abortions. They also lifted a lower court order protecting access to emergency abortion care in the state.

The first ever all-women St. Paul City Council was sworn into office this week - it is also the most diverse and youngest council in city history.

The Biden administration stopped a company from selling sensitive data on people’s medical visits, which marked the first enforcement of ramped up privacy protections for people seeking reproductive healthcare.

The Taliban has arrested several Afghan women and girls for violating the hijab rules, subjecting them to detention and lashing, and labeling them “infidels.”

A transgender woman in Ohio was disqualified from running in a state House race for not disclosing her birth name.

Four more women joined a lawsuit in Tennessee arguing that the state’s abortion ban threatened their lives and health.

A new study found that more than 900 chemicals found in everyday use may increase the risk of breast cancer.

The Pope called for a universal ban on surrogate parenting, calling it “deplorable.”

The British Home Secretary joked about date rape just hours after he had announced plans to crack down on the offense.

…and that’s it for now. Have a great week ahead!

xx Tamar + Jill

Donate Subscriptions

The Week in Women comes to you thanks to research from Tamar Eisen (she/her/hers), an advocate for reproductive justice and gender equity. She lives in New York City where she works for the Center for Reproductive Rights and teaches yoga.