Hi readers, and welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world. Here we go!

Iowa lawmakers passed a bill to eliminate state civil rights protections for transgender people.

The Pentagon ordered transgender troops to be removed from the military.

The Supreme Court declined to hear challenges to abortion clinic buffer laws, in a rebuke to anti-abortion advocates.

Spain shuttered a sex trafficking ring that exploited more than 1,000 women, mainly from Venezuela and Colombia.

The Trump administration ended the CDC’s Pregnancy Risk Assessment Monitoring System, which collects data on infant and maternal health to improve outcomes.

The Department of Defense paused STEM programs for girls and pride clubs at military schools.

The Week in Women comes to you thanks to research from Tamar Eisen (she/her/hers), an advocate for reproductive justice and gender equity.