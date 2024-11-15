Hi readers, and welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world. Here we go!

Donald Trump continues to build his cabinet with misogynist, anti-abortion loyalists. This include Rep. Matt Gaetz for Attorney General, who was investigated by the Department of Justice for sex trafficking, and Pete Hegseth for Defense Secretary, a Fox News host who believes women should not be in combat roles.

Susie Wiles will become the first female chief of staff in the White House. She served as Trump’s campaign manager this election.

Rape threats and sexist posts have gone viral after the election, a MAGA attack being led with the coopted phrase, “your body, my choice.”

Iran said it would open “treatment clinics” for women who defy the country’s strict hijab laws, an announcement that was met with outrage by women and human rights groups.

Australia’s Green Party announced they will give $100 million annually to fund abortion care in public hospitals.

A pregnant woman sued Kentucky for the right to an abortion in a challenge to the state’s near total abortion ban.

…and that’s it for now. Have a great week ahead!

The Week in Women comes to you thanks to research from Tamar Eisen (she/her/hers), an advocate for reproductive justice and gender equity. She lives in New York City where she spends her time teaching yoga, thrifting, and exploring new restaurants.