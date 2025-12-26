Hi readers and welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world. Here we go!

19 states sued the Trump Administration to block its plan to ban gender affirming care for minors.

The Justice Department released more than 30,000 pages of files related to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The Trump Administration reinstated a ban on abortion care for veterans that the Biden Admin removed in 2022.

The University of Oklahoma fired an instructor who failed a student for an essay arguing that belief in more than two genders is “demonic.”

Actor Russell Brand was charged with two new counts of sexual assault in the UK.

…and that’s it for now. Have a great week ahead!

xx Tamar + Jill

Donate Subscriptions

The Week in Women comes to you thanks to research from Tamar Eisen (she/her/hers), an advocate for reproductive justice and gender equity.