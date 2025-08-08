Hi readers, and welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world. Here we go!

Italy’s Senate unanimously passed a bill making femicide a standalone crime punishable by life imprisonment.

Japan elected a record number of women for its Upper House, now making up a third of its seats.

The US government changed its immigration policy to restrict sports visas for transgender women.

A Pakistani woman was murdered in an honor killing with a video capturing her last words.

The Gates Foundation committed $2.5 billion to improving women’s health, with a focus on under-researched conditions.

The Trump Administration is preparing to burn $9.7 million in USAID purchased contraceptives that were intended for low income countries.

