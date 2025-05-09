Hi readers, and welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world. Here we go!

The Supreme Court allowed the Trump Administration’s ban on transgender members in the military to take effect while the case proceeds.

The FDA approved the first at-home alternative to the pap smear, which will allow people to screen for HPV on their own.

The Trump Administration asked a court to dismiss a lawsuit aiming to restrict the abortion pill mifepristone on procedural grounds.

In Bangladesh, thousands of male supporters of an Islamist group protested gender equality proposals that would ensure the equal rights of Muslim women.

Four anonymous housekeepers accused singer Smokey Robinson of sexual assault, alleging in a lawsuit that he abused them for years.

