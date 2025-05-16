Hi readers, and welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world. Here we go!

Sean “Diddy” Combs’s sex trafficking trial began this week, in which his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, testified that he raped and abused her.

House Republicans released their plans to cut Medicaid spending, which includes a proposal to cut all federal funding to Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers.

A Paris court found French actor Gérard Depardieu guilty of sexual assault and sentenced him to 18 months in prison.

RFK Jr. called for a review of the data on the abortion pill mifepristone, referencing a junk study on the safety of the medication.

A judge struck down several Michigan abortion restrictions, ruling they violated the state constitution’s right to reproductive freedom.

A Mexican beauty influencer was shot dead during a TikTok live stream, which is being investigated as a suspected femicide.

New guidelines from the top OBGYN association call on doctors to take IUD insertion pain more seriously.

…and that’s it for now. Have a great week ahead!

xx Tamar + Jill

Donate Subscriptions

The Week in Women comes to you thanks to research from Tamar Eisen (she/her/hers), an advocate for reproductive justice and gender equity.