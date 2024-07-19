Hi readers, and welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world. Here we go!

In a major reversal, Gambia voted to keep a ban on female genital mutilation following a fervent campaign by women in the country.

Trump selected JD Vance as his running mate, a staunchly anti-feminist and anti-abortion Senator from Ohio.

Abortion activists in the Dominican Republic protested against a new criminal code that would keep the country’s total abortion ban.

Arkansas was sued by abortion activists for rejecting petitions in favor of an abortion rights ballot amendment.

A federal court upheld Tennessee’s ban on changing one’s sex on their birth certificate to reflect their gender identity.

New research shows that maternal deaths were highest in states that restrict abortion.

…and that’s it for now. Have a great week ahead!

xx Tamar + Jill

The Week in Women comes to you thanks to research from Tamar Eisen (she/her/hers), an advocate for reproductive justice and gender equity. She lives in New York City where she spends her time teaching yoga, thrifting, and exploring new restaurants.