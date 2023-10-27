Hi readers, and welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world. Here we go!

The Georgia Supreme Court allowed the state’s six week abortion ban to stay in effect. The case will now return to the trial court on the question of whether abortion is protected under the state constitution.

In her new memoir, Britney Spears revealed she had an abortion when dating Justin Timberlake more than 20 years ago because he did not want to be a father.

Women throughout Iceland went on a full day strike this week to protest workplace gender inequality.

Armita Geravand, an Iranian teenager who fell into a coma after being allegedly assaulted by police for not wearing a hijab, has been declared brain dead.

The FDA announced it plans to ban hair straighteners with formaldehyde, a product often marketed to Black women, as it has been linked to an increased risk of uterine cancer.

Three hospitals in Alabama plan to stop providing maternity care services in the next couple of weeks, which will require some pregnant patients to travel through at least three counties before they can find a hospital with an OB-GYN.

An Alabama woman filed a lawsuit after a jail forced her to give birth alone in a prison shower with no medical assistance.

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker established a self-funded national organization to support abortion rights constitutional amendments and ballot measures in other states.

Mahsa Amini, the Iranian woman whose death by police forces sparked women’s rights protests throughout Iran, was honored with the European Union’s top human rights prize.

The Week in Women comes to you thanks to research from Tamar Eisen (she/her/hers), an advocate for reproductive justice and gender equity. She lives in New York City where she works for the Center for Reproductive Rights and teaches yoga.