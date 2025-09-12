Hi readers, and welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world. Here we go!

$10 million of USAID-purchased contraceptives for people in low income countries were destroyed at the direction of the Trump Administration.

California passed a bill allowing the omission of patient and prescriber names from abortion pill prescriptions, in an effort to protect providers and patients.

Melinda French Gates launched a $100 million initiative to fund women’s health research.

New Mexico became the first state to make childcare free for all residents.

An appeals court upheld E. Jean Carroll’s $83 million defamation judgment against Trump.

A South Korean court lifted a nearly 60 decades old sentence of a woman convicted of defending herself against an act of sexual violence.

The leader of a Mexican megachurch was charged in the US for sex trafficking.

The Week in Women comes to you thanks to research from Tamar Eisen (she/her/hers), an advocate for reproductive justice and gender equity.