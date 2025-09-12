The Week in Women
$10 million of USAID contraceptives destroyed, California bill protects abortion pill providers and patients, New Mexico makes childcare free
Hi readers, and welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world. Here we go!
Jill Filipovic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
$10 million of USAID-purchased contraceptives for people in low income countries were destroyed at the direction of the Trump Administration.
California passed a bill allowing the omission of patient and prescriber names from abortion pill prescriptions, in an effort to protect providers and patients.
Melinda French Gates launched a $100 million initiative to fund women’s health research.
New Mexico became the first state to make childcare free for all residents.
An appeals court upheld E. Jean Carroll’s $83 million defamation judgment against Trump.
A South Korean court lifted a nearly 60 decades old sentence of a woman convicted of defending herself against an act of sexual violence.
The leader of a Mexican megachurch was charged in the US for sex trafficking.
…and that’s it for now. Have a great week ahead!
xx Tamar + Jill
The Week in Women comes to you thanks to research from Tamar Eisen (she/her/hers), an advocate for reproductive justice and gender equity.
Jill Filipovic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Six positive out of seven is a good day. Thank you.