Hi readers, and welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world. Here we go!

The Polish parliament struck down a bill seeking to ease strict abortion laws.

Republican’s newly released party platform omits calls for a national abortion ban and appears to leave the issue of abortion to the states.

Arkansas officials rejected a petition for an abortion rights ballot measure, even though organizers gathered more signatures than the requirement.

Senate Republicans blocked a series of bills to protect reproductive health care introduced by Democrats.

Harvey Weinstein is under investigation for additional sexual assaults. Prosecutors intend to seek a new indictment after his conviction was overturned.

Lawmakers in Gambia adopted recommendations to maintain a ban on female genital mutilation ahead of a vote later this month on whether to decriminalize the practice.

More than half of anti-abortion members of parliament lost their seats in the UK election.

A high court in Japan approved a legal gender change for a transgender woman without requiring the compulsory gender-affirming surgery, which LGBTQ advocates are calling a mixed victory.

…and that’s it for now. Have a great week ahead!

xx Tamar + Jill

The Week in Women comes to you thanks to research from Tamar Eisen (she/her/hers), an advocate for reproductive justice and gender equity. She lives in New York City where she spends her time teaching yoga, thrifting, and exploring new restaurants.