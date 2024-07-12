The Week in Women
Polish parliament blocks bill to ease abortion laws, Republican Party platform omits national abortion ban, Arkansas abortion ballot measure rejected
Hi readers, and welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world. Here we go!
The Polish parliament struck down a bill seeking to ease strict abortion laws.
Republican’s newly released party platform omits calls for a national abortion ban and appears to leave the issue of abortion to the states.
Arkansas officials rejected a petition for an abortion rights ballot measure, even though organizers gathered more signatures than the requirement.
Senate Republicans blocked a series of bills to protect reproductive health care introduced by Democrats.
Harvey Weinstein is under investigation for additional sexual assaults. Prosecutors intend to seek a new indictment after his conviction was overturned.
Lawmakers in Gambia adopted recommendations to maintain a ban on female genital mutilation ahead of a vote later this month on whether to decriminalize the practice.
More than half of anti-abortion members of parliament lost their seats in the UK election.
A high court in Japan approved a legal gender change for a transgender woman without requiring the compulsory gender-affirming surgery, which LGBTQ advocates are calling a mixed victory.
