Mexico’s Supreme Court decriminalized abortion nationwide, ruling that laws that prohibit abortion care are unconstitutional and violate women’s rights. The court ordered that abortion be removed from the federal penal code.

19 year old Coco Gauff won the US Open this weekend, becoming the youngest American to win the Open since Serena Williams in 1999.

The president of the Spanish soccer federation finally resigned after weeks of criticism over his unwanted kiss on a player on Spain’s team after their World Cup win.

The US Department of Justice appealed to the Supreme Court to hear a challenge to the availability of the most commonly used medication abortion pill.

The Center for Reproductive Rights filed legal actions in Tennessee, Idaho, and Oklahoma on behalf of eight women who were denied abortion care despite experiencing medical emergencies or major pregnancy complications.

Republicans are refusing to move forward with the reauthorization of the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief unless it bars NGOs from using public funds to provide or promote abortion. The blocking of this program would threaten the provision of criticalHIV/AIDS care to millions worldwide.

Mexico will have its first woman as president next year after the governing party chose Claudia Sheinbaum as their candidate to compete against the opposition’s candidate, Xóchitl Gálvez.

A new feature on Lyft will allow women to match rides with other women, which the company hopes will improve safety and encourage more female drivers.

