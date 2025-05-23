The Week in Women
Fertility clinic bombing, lesbian women win parental legal status in Italy, brain-dead pregnant woman forced to be on life support
Hi readers, and welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world. Here we go!
Jill Filipovic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
A Palm Springs fertility clinic was car bombed by a man driven by anti-natalist ideology. He died in the explosion and four others were injured.
Italy’s constitutional court ruled that same-sex women couples who use IVF abroad can be legally recognized as parents.
A brain-dead pregnant woman in Georgia has been forced to be kept on life support for three months because of the state’s abortion ban.
Representative Nancy Mace shared a nude photo of herself taken without her consent in a House hearing, renewing assault allegations against multiple men.
India’s Supreme Court held that maternity leave is an integral part of women’s reproductive rights.
A Trump-appointed federal judge struck down a Biden-era rule mandating employers must provide accommodations for abortion care.
…and that’s it for now. Have a great week ahead!
xx Tamar + Jill
The Week in Women comes to you thanks to research from Tamar Eisen (she/her/hers), an advocate for reproductive justice and gender equity.
Jill Filipovic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.