A Palm Springs fertility clinic was car bombed by a man driven by anti-natalist ideology. He died in the explosion and four others were injured.

Italy’s constitutional court ruled that same-sex women couples who use IVF abroad can be legally recognized as parents.

A brain-dead pregnant woman in Georgia has been forced to be kept on life support for three months because of the state’s abortion ban.

Representative Nancy Mace shared a nude photo of herself taken without her consent in a House hearing, renewing assault allegations against multiple men.

India’s Supreme Court held that maternity leave is an integral part of women’s reproductive rights.

A Trump-appointed federal judge struck down a Biden-era rule mandating employers must provide accommodations for abortion care.

