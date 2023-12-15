Hi readers, and welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world. Here we go!

In a draconian ruling, the Texas Supreme Court denied Kate Cox, a Texas woman with a fatal fetal diagnosis, an abortion in the state, reversing a lower court ruling in her favor. She was forced to flee the state for the procedure.

The Supreme Court agreed to hear a case that could eliminate access to mifepristone, one of two drugs used for medication abortion. The court will likely hear arguments in the spring and rule in June 2024.

The European Court of Human Rights found that a 2021 Polish court verdict that forced a woman to go abroad to get an abortion due to a fetal anomaly violated her rights under international law.

Four women testified in Congress about the sexual harassment and assault they experienced at the Coast Guard Academy as part of an investigation into the agency.

Iranian officials prevented the late Mahsa Amini’s family to travel to France to receive an EU human rights award on her behalf.

Researchers discovered that morning sickness in pregnancy is caused by a single hormone. The discovery could lead to better treatments for a common affliction that has been long understudied.

Three Japanese soldiers were convicted of sexual assault in a rare win for women’s rights in Japan.

A UN report revealed that the Taliban was imprisoning women to “protect them” from threats of gender-based violence.

In a lawsuit filed this week, women employees of a realty firm said that their complaints of predatory behavior, drugging, and sexual assault by two male agents were ignored by the company.

…and that’s it for now. Have a great week ahead!

xx Tamar + Jill

Donate Subscriptions

The Week in Women comes to you thanks to research from Tamar Eisen (she/her/hers), an advocate for reproductive justice and gender equity. She lives in New York City where she works for the Center for Reproductive Rights and teaches yoga.