Hi readers, and welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world. Here we go!

Two Georgia women, Amber Thurman and Candi Miller, were named the first reported preventable deaths as a result of abortion bans.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was arrested and jailed for sex trafficking charges in New York City.

A bill to protect access to IVF failed for the second time in the US Senate after Republicans voted against it, despite Donald Trump voicing his support for the policy.

Pope Francis said that both Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are “against life” and told voters to choose between “the lesser of two evils.”

England and Wales will institute buffer zones around abortion clinics, making it illegal for protestors to harass patients and clinic staff.

Harvey Weinstein was charged with a new sexual assault allegation and pleaded not guilty in court.

…and that’s it for now. Have a great week ahead!

xx Tamar + Jill

The Week in Women comes to you thanks to research from Tamar Eisen (she/her/hers), an advocate for reproductive justice and gender equity. She lives in New York City where she spends her time teaching yoga, thrifting, and exploring new restaurants.