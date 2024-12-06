Hi readers, and welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world. Here we go!

The Supreme Court appeared poised to uphold a Tennessee ban on gender affirming care for trans minors.

Namibia elected Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah to be the country’s female president.

A Zimbabwe court declared a law that denies abortion care for women raped by their husbands and girls under 18 unconstitutional.

Walt Disney agreed to pay $43.3 million to settle a lawsuit on widespread gender pay discrimination in California.

An appeals court ruled that Idaho cannot prosecute doctors who refer patients out of state to get an abortion.

Greece dismantled a criminal group that trafficked Colombian women to the country for sex work.

Brazil’s lower chamber of congress approved a bill that would ban abortion in all cases.

A study found that most rural hospitals in the US have closed their maternity wards.

